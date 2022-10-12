Clubsworld.net holds public lecture 

Discussions around the economy will take the front burner this weekend as a media platform, Clubsworld.net holds a public lecture on “How Recreation Clubs Can Contribute to The Nigerian Economy.”

A statement signed by the Editor-in-Chief of the online media, Sanya Onayoade, said President of Business Club Ikeja, Chief Tajudeen Akande, FCA will be the Guest Speaker.

Chairman of the event, slated for Friday, October 14 Ademola Mumuney, who is also the Chairman of Ikoyi Club 1938 will be joined by presidents of other recreation clubs to dissect the economy and proffer solutions.

The Olota of Ota Awori Kingdom, Oba (Prof.) Adeyemi Obalanlege will be the Special Guest of Honour and the Royal Father of the day.

“Recreation clubs in Nigeria are populated by the elite, captains of industry, renowned economists and many professionals who have the knowledge about economic indices for growth, and this platform is aimed at exploiting that avenue,” the statement said.

CLUBSWORLD.NET was established as a platform for all the recreation clubs in Nigeria to network and advance their common goals including sporting, social and economic interests.

The guest lecturer, who was the immediate past President of Lagos Country Club, is a Chartered Accountant, Tax practitioner and Financial Analyst; Managing Partner/CEO of PKF Accountants and Business Advisers. He attended the University of Benin, University of Leicester, UK, Lagos Business School, Nigeria and Harvard Business School, Boston, Massachusetts, USA.

He is a Fellow, Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (FCA); Fellow, Chartered Taxation Institute of Nigeria (FCTI) and Fellow, Institute of Directors