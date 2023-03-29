Clubs to win over N100m as NAIJA Super 8 football tourney debuts

NAIJA Super 8, an off-season football competition to rekindle affection for the domestic game, was, on Wednesday, launched in Lagos.

The competition’s organisers, Flykite Productions, spoke on the objective of the tourney at its launch in Lagos on Tuesday.

It said the objective of NAIJA Super 8 is to build a more enduring romance with the game domestically.

The Chief Executive Officer, Flykite Productions, Jenkins Alumona, explained that NAIJA Super 8 is a game-changing intervention to re-ignite and sustain excitement in club football in Nigeria.

Alumona said: “We are excited to announce to you NAIJA Super 8, which we believe is a paradigm-shifting tournament, as it aims to bring back the excitement for the fans, players, club owners and other stakeholders in the game.

“NAIJA Super 8 will bring many innovations into club football with world-class coverage and analyses.

“All the matches will be broadcast live on SuperSport.

“Each team earns N3 million per game.

“The runner-up trophy comes with N9 million, while the winner of the NAIJA Super 8 tournament gets N25 million.

“Best player in every match wins N250,000.”

Alumona appreciated MTN Nigeria, Pepsi, Moniepoint, SuperSport and DStv for sponsoring the NAIJA Super 8 tournament.

Disclosing the modalities for the competition, Alumona said football fans across the country will vote for their favourite clubs from the six geopolitical zones of the country.

The two clubs with the highest vote tallies in each zone will tackle each other at the zonal play-offs scheduled to hold at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium, Uyo, Akwa Ibom State from June 1 to 3, 2023.

The six best teams at the play-offs will be joined by two wildcard entries to be revealed after the play-offs.

The eight teams will participate in the tournament proper to be held at the Mobolaji Johnson Arena, Lagos from June 17 to 25.

lumona also disclosed that voting channels will be opened April 10, adding that votes will be collated by a globally renowned independent audit firm to ensure the credibility of the process.

The General Secretary, Nigeria Football Federation, Dr. Mohammed Sanusi, described NAIJA Super 8 as a worthwhile initiative.

Sanusi said: “This is a laudable project.

“We are convinced it aligns with the mission and vision of Nigerian football.

“This project is different as it allows the fans to vote for their favourite clubs to play in the NAIJA Super 8.

“We have no regrets approving this.

“NFF, as the football governing body in Nigeria, is throwing its weight behind this tournament.”