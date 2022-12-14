Clubs seek end to Gender-based Violence 

Zonta Clubs in Ibadan are seeking an end to all forms of violence against women and girl-child, as they joined global community to observe the 16 Days of Activism against Gender-based Violence.

The 16 Days of Activism against Gender-Based Violence is an annual international campaign which commenced on Nov. 25, the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women and runs until Dec. 10, Human Rights Day.

At a news conference, Dr Olufunmi Adegbile, the President of Zonta Club II, said the group organised various sensitisation programmes at the Bus T00erminals and markets, using social media to raise awareness on how to end gender-based 33.

Adegbile said that the clubs had been at the vanguard of issues affecting the self-esteem and worth of women and girls, especially the indigent women and female children.

She said that United Nations had 16 days to advocate and fight the course of women and girl-child, which the group keyed into.

“Zonta now joins this course every year; we do more than necessary and we go all out to shout out that we are saying no discrimination against female gender, wife beating, wife neglect, unwelcome sexual advances and marital rape.

“We say no to Female Genital Mutilation and Child Circumcision, Girl-Child Labour, Girl-Child Rape, Girl-Child Hawking of Female Education, Early girl-child marriage/Child Brides Forced Prostitution.

“Other things we say no to are forced abortion, violence from law enforcement agencies, gender inequality, discrimination in employment and widow abuse,” Adegbile said.

She noted that the involvement of the group in ensuring the implementation of favourable policies for women and girl-child, as well as collaborations with relevant government agencies to address issues and provide help for victims of abuse.

Also, Olubisi Awosanya, the Chairperson for United Nations Committee, District 18, Zonta International, noted the various contributions of Zonta to global issues affecting women and girls.

Awosanya identified the marginalisation of women globally and the role of Zonta to ensure equitable fraction equality between men and women.

She said: “Zonta International envision a world in which women’s rights are recognised as human rights.

“And, in such a world, every woman must be literate because without education they won’t be able to make well-informed decisions.

“So, we want every girl to, at least, be exposed to a minimal education. If they want to go far, let us encourage them.”

Awosanya said that the group has mentoring programmes for students in secondary schools called the ‘Z’ Club and the ‘Golden Z’ Club for girls at tertiary institutions to create a lasting impact and build a better future.

“Zonta is impacting the world through its activities, some of which included, rebuilding the lives of victims of abuse, helping them mentally, emotionally and financially to be self-reliant.

“Over 10 million dollars has been voted by Zonta to end child marriage.

“We are glad that we are beginning to see a reduction in all the gender-based violence against women,” she said.





