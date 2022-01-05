Club sets date to honour GOCOP president, Oligbo, Muoghalu

The Okaa Omee Youth Club of Nigeria is to honour Maureen Chigbo, Publisher of Realnews Magazine Online and President of the Guild of Corporate Online Publishers, along with Ike Oligbo, a lawyer and politician, and others with its Merit Award on January 8.

The the merit award at the ceremony is scheduled for Okaa Omee Youth Center in Umuoji in Anambra State.

Others to be honoured include Nonye Osakwe, Adeze Moghalu, Victor Ide-Okoye, Okey Osefo and V. O. Anyaegbuna.

Chigbo, the President of the Guild of Corporate Online Publishers, was notified of the merit award in a letter dated September 24, 2021 and signed by Tony Obiaku and Linus Ikwuka, President General and Secretary General of Okaa Omee Youth Club of Nigeria respectively.

The letter stated: “We are deeply pleased to inform you of the club’s decision, after its National Executive Council’s screening meeting held on the 5th of September, to honour you with its most prestigious award ‘Okaa Omee Youth Club of Nigeria Merit Award’. This is in recognition of your distinguished service to our community and to humanity in general.

“You are by this letter notified that the entire Okaa Omme members will gather to bestow on you, this well-deserved award, on 8th of January, 2022, at the Okaa Omee Center, Umuoji. We congratulate you in advance in achieving yet another great feat.”

Okaa Omee, the first social club in Umuoji, has continued to promote social activities and fostering of spirit of co-operation amongst her members.

The club is also critical in protecting the image, culture and social welfare of Umuoji.

The conferment of award of excellence on well deserving Umuoji citizens for their contributions to the development of the town and service to humanity is in keeping with Okaa Omee Youth Club’s role of promoting the image, culture and social welfare of Umuoji.

The club will also induct some of her members as patrons, while Juderingo Okeke will be inducted as a member of the Board of Trustees of the club.

Obiaku and his executives along with the planning committee led by H. Chikelue Osegbo are working round the clock to ensure a hitch free event.

The Okaa Omee Youths Club of Nigeria, which was founded on April 14, 1964, at the pub of late Mathias Okoye’s in Ire village, Umuoji, has blossomed over the years and now has branches all over the country with members largely from Umuoji in Anambra State.

Early members of the club at the pub were attended to by Nwankwo Onyeagolu, also known as Nwankwo shop.

Pioneer members of the Club were Christopher Ubadike (Ichie Otutu), Raphael Muokwue (Ezeulukpu), Peter Okafor (Okaa Africa), Francis Muokwue (Ogene General-Ichie Egbejaku 1), Mathias Okoye, Mike Nwachukwu (ichie Nze,Okaa jewellery), Felix Mbonu and Samuel Agbaga.

In December 1964, Gab Okongwu was elected as the President General with Christopher Ubadike as Secretary General of Okaa Omee.

The club presently has its headquarters at Okaa Omee Youths Center, Eke Market Road, Umuoji.

The foundation of the club house was led on the April 29, 1972 and inaugurated on May 30, 1974 to commemorate its 10th year anniversary.

The club celebrated her golden jubilee on December 30, 2014.