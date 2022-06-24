Club Owners Association suspends Kano Pillars boss indefinitely over misconduct

The Football Club Owners Association of Nigeria (Club Owners) have placed an indefinite suspension on Kano Pillars FC Chairman, Yahaya Surajo following his misconduct during the rescheduled NPFL Match Day 31 between Kano Pillars FC and Dakkada FC in Kano Thursday.

Alloy Chukwuemeka, the Executive Secretary of the Association announced this in a statement issued in Abuja.

In a viral video made available to the Association, Surajo was seen to have physically assaulted the Assistant Referee AR1 in the match, which the Club Owners described as unfortunate, unacceptable and a bad representation of what the Association stands for.

“The club owners have therefore placed the chairman of Kano Pillars FC Mallam Yahaya Surajo on indefinite suspension from all activities of the Association forthwith pending the outcome of a detailed investigation into the unfortunate incident”.

Club Owners were astute football Administrators who have distinguished themselves in several fields of human endeavours with the expected high level of discipline in the management of their various clubs, hence the action of Surajo did not represent his status as a member of the Association.

The Association frowned at his behaviour which has brought the game to disrepute, coming less than 48hours after a joint meeting of the LMC and Club Owners had warned against acts capable of causing a negative image to the League.

The Chairman of the Association Barrister Isaac Danladi has therefore directed that the Kano Pillars boss Surajo would face a disciplinary committee to defend his action or otherwise, before he could be readmitted into the club Owners Association.