Club Cubana Shooting:  IGP condemns incident, orders investigation

The Inspector-General of Police, IGP Usman Alkali Baba has condemned the shooting incident at Club Cubana in Victoria Island, Lagos, and subsequently ordered a thorough investigation into it.

The Force Public Relations Officer, CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi in a statement signed Sunday said IGP described the circumstances surrounding the incident as unbelievable, hence, condemned it, in the strongest terms the unfortunate incident.

Consequently, the IGP, the statement revealed, has directed the Lagos State Commissioner of Police, CP Abiodun Alabi, to carry out a thorough investigation into the matter and forward his report as urgent as possible for further action.

Recall that an alleged police officer who is currently being held and investigated was involved in shooting at Club Cubana in Victoria Island, Lagos on Wednesday, June 8, 2022.