The Nigerian Meteorological Agency has predicted cloudy to partly cloudy, sunny and dust haze weather conditions with localised thunderstorms over most parts of the country on Saturday.

NiMet’s Weather Outlook on Friday in Abuja indicated partly cloudy to sunny morning and afternoon over the central states with day and night temperatures of 34 to 41 and 20 to 28 degrees celsius.

It also predicted prospects of thundery activities in the afternoon and evening over Mambilla axis, Lokoja, Makurdi, Lafia and southern Taraba.

The agency predicted that Northern States would experience dust haze conditions of two to five kilometres visibility with day and night temperatures of 39 to 42 and 23 to 28 degrees celsius.

According to NiMet, Southern states will experience partly cloudy to cloudy conditions over the inland cities and cloudy conditions over the coastal axis during the morning hours.

NiMet predicted: “In the afternoon and evening hours, scattered thunderstorms are likely over Enugu, Owerri, Umuahia, Port Harcourt, Eket, Ibadan, Lagos and Warri with day and night temperatures of 31 to 36 and 21 to 25 degrees Celsius.

“The extreme north is expected to be in dust haze conditions while partly cloudy to sunny conditions will prevail over the central states.

“The southern states in the morning hours will experience partly cloudy to cloudy conditions with scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening hours.”