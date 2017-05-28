Cloudy skies, thunderstorms, rains to provail on Wednesday – NiMet

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency on Tuesday predicted cloudy weather conditions over central states of the country on Wednesday morning, with chances of isolated thunderstorms over Yola, Mambilla plateau and its environ.

NiMet’s Weather Outlook by its Central Forecast Office in Abuja also predicted day and night temperatures of 27 to 34 and 18 to 24 degrees Celsius respectively.

It added that cloudy conditions were expected over Ilorin and Bida with isolated thunderstorms over Abuja, Minna, Kaduna, Jos, Bauchi, Gombe, Yola, Jalingo, Mambilla Plateau, Ibi, Makurdi, Lafia and Lokoja during the afternoon and evening hours.

The agency predicted that Southern States would experience cloudiness with chances of isolated rains over Ikeja, Ijebu-ode, Warri, Yenagoa, Port-Harcourt, Calabar, Eket and its environs in the morning.

It also predicted prospects of isolated thunderstorms over most part during the afternoon and evening with day and night temperatures of 30 to 33 and 20 to 24 degrees Celsius respectively.

According to NiMet, Northern States will experience partly cloudy to cloudy conditions during the morning hours with isolated thunderstorms over Sokoto, Gusau, Kano, Damaturu, Maiduguri and its environs later in the day.

NiMet predicted: “The region will experience day and night temperatures of 31 to 38 and 19 to 27 degrees Celsius respectively.

“There is influx of moist winds up to Niger Republic; therefore isolated thunderstorms are expected over some parts of the North, Central cities and Southern part of the country.”

