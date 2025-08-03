Closure of Radio Station: IPI threatens to blacklist Governor

The International Press Institute (IPI) Nigeria has strongly condemned the unlawful suspension of Badegi 90.1 FM, an independent radio station operating in Minna, the Niger State capital, by the state Governor, Umaru Bago, threatening to blacklist him.

The closure was reportedly ordered by Bago during an expanded meeting of the All Progressives Congress, which was held on August 1, 2025.

This was allegedly in response to the station’s broadcast of content critical of the state government.

In a statement jointly signed by its President, Musikilu Mojeed, and Legal Adviser, Tobi Soniyi, IPI Nigeria described the action as “yet another crackdown on freedom of expression and media freedom by the current administration in Niger State under Governor Bago.”

The Institute condemned the arbitrary suspension as a grave violation of press freedom and an assault on democratic norms.

IPI Nigeria recalled previous troubling incidents that point to a growing pattern of repression against the press under Governor Bago’s leadership.

In January 2025, Yakubu Mustapha, the Niger State correspondent for Peoples Daily and Chairman of the Correspondents’ Chapel of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), was detained for three days after allegedly circulating an article critical of the governor’s media adviser.

Similarly, in November 2023, Mustapha Nasiru Batsari, the Niger State correspondent of the Voice of America (VOA), was reportedly assaulted by a commissioner in Governor Bago’s cabinet after requesting an interview regarding a violent clash between farmers in Beji, Bosso Local Government Area.

IPI Nigeria reminded Governor Bago that his actions represent a blatant abuse of power and are incompatible with the rights enshrined in Sections 22 and 39 of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as amended), which guarantee freedom of expression, the right to information, and press freedom.

The Institute called for the immediate and unconditional lifting of the suspension imposed on Badegi FM and warned of further action should the governor fail to comply.

“If Governor Mohammed Umaru Bago fails to unconditionally reverse this illegal suspension within the next 48 hours, IPI Nigeria will be left with no choice but to include his name in our Book of Infamy,” the statement read.

The group emphasised that arbitrary closures of media outlets harm society by restricting the free flow of diverse opinions and information.

Such actions, it said, are contrary to the global push for media pluralism and accountability in governance.

“Governor Bago’s administration must uphold the inalienable rights of the people of Niger State, including their rights to free expression, access to information, and freedom of the press,” IPI Nigeria stated.

The Book of Infamy was launched by IPI Nigeria in April 2022 to document individuals whose actions directly or indirectly contribute to the repression, harassment, or intimidation of journalists and media organizations in Nigeria.

Announcing the initiative during a meeting with then-Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, Mojeed noted that the list would be routinely updated and shared with embassies, international media freedom organisations, and human rights bodies worldwide.

“We will use the records to ensure that those listed are held accountable—one way or another,” he said.

