The Civil Liberties Organisation, a civil society organisation, has called on South-East governors to cut cost of governance and improve socio-economic development of the zone.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the South East comprised the five states of Abia, Anambra, Ebonyi, Enugu and Imo.

The Chairman of CLO, Anambra State Chapter, Vincent Ezekwueme, made the call while speaking with NAN in Enugu on Wednesday.

Ezekwueme, who appreciated the efforts of some governors in the zone, noted that development had continued at a snail speed in most of the states making residents to lose faith in governance.

He said: “There is need for more concerted efforts to tackle infrastructural decay, insecurity, herders-farmers clashes, multiple and illegal revenue agents, unemployment, cultism and youth restiveness in the zone.

“The governors should redouble their efforts toward providing basic necessity of life and security to the citizenry so that our people can comfortably live and work within the zone.”

The chairman also called for the creation of additional states for South East to keep it at par with other zones as it goes in tandem with the last constitutional conference recommendation.

“All the people of this zone are asking for from the Federal Government and other Nigerians is equity. To be treated fairly like others and nothing more,” he added.

NAN.