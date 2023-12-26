CLO lauds Gov. Soludo’s leadership example via low-cost burial for father

The Civil Liberties Organization has lauded Governor Chukwuma Soludo and the Soludo family for leading by example through the low-cost burial for their patriarch, late Pa Nwankwo Soludo.

The Soludos buried their father in Isuofia community, devoid of opulence, Asoebi and flamboyance in spite of having the wherewithal.

The Chairman of CLO in Anambra, Vincent Ezekwueme, told the News Agency of Nigeria in Enugu on Tuesday that the Soludos indeed set a standard for others to emulate for adherence to Anambra State Burial Law.

According to him, CLO is humbled and overwhelmed by this humility, prudence and patriotic disposition of the first family in Anambra State, which is worthy of commendation and emulation.

“It is cheering news, source of inspiration and hope that the governor and family have displayed unprecedented leadership by example.

“It will be recalled that CLO had on many fora advocated drastic reductions in burial expenditures in the state.

“In Anambra State and the entire South-East, the bereaved will not only be crying for the lost one but most importantly huge amounts to be spent on burial activities.

“Anambra people, South-East and entire Southern Nigeria should emulate the Soludo family in organising burial rites for their departed ones,” he said.

The CLO boss noted that cutting the cost of burial remained in tandem with the wise postulation of former Governor Peter Obi that the living need charity more than the dead ones.

Ezekwueme also urged Anambra people, South-East and generally Southern Nigeria to also celebrate and take proper care and ensure best treatment for elders, relatives and loved ones while they are still alive.

“CLO prays for the best positive impact and moral lesson upon citizens from the burial of late Pa Nwankwo Soludo. The governor has indeed matched his words with good work,” he added.

Anambra State Burial Law is meant to check flamboyance, excessive spending and extended days/time for any given burial in the state and defaulters are fined by the state government