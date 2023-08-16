Climate change: Lagos plans 18km embankment, sea walls to protect residents

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State on Tuesday reiterated his administration’s commitment to taking giant strides through initiatives in combating the effects of climate change.

He spoke at the 10th Annual Association of Lagos State Retired Heads of Service and Permanent Secretaries Summit.

The summit was held in Alausa, Ikeja, Lagos State

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the summit had the theme: “Climate Change: Man, Nature and Threat To Life: Lagos State, A Case Study.”

The Governor, who was represented by his deputy, Dr. Obafemi Hamzat, said the fight against climate change was a journey, not a destination.

Sanwo-Olu said that his administration would work closely with experts, organisations and the global community in ensuring that the state remained at the forefront of climate actions.

According to him, there is still much work to be done since the challenges require continuous innovation, collaboration and adaptation.

Sanwo-Olu said that the state would build resilient infrastructure that would serve as an immediate response to climate change threats.

He added that his administration would ensure that the state had resilient communities and be able to protect vulnerable groups.

He said: “Part of the 38 projects in the climate change plan is to build an 18km embankment and sea walls which will protect over 2.7 million people, 700,000 of whom are vulnerable population, through more partnerships.

ALSO READ:

“We also plan to attract low-cost public funding and possible commercial investment to support the resilient journey.”

The Governor said that climate change knew no boundaries, adding and its impacts spared no one.

He added: “The power of collective action will help to create a sustainable and secure future for everyone and generations to come.

“One of the cornerstones of this administration’s approach to combat the effects of climate change has been promotion of sustainable practices and policies across various sectors.”

Sanwo-Olu urged government agencies, civil society groups, the private sector and the citizens to join hands in combating climate change effects.

In his remarks, Hakeem Muri-Okunola, the state Head of Service, said the consequences of inactions were dire as climate change threatened physical surroundings and the well-being of future generations.

Mari-Okunola said that changing to renewable energy sources, adopting eco-friendly practices and promoting conservation efforts were steps in the right direction to combat climate change effects.

“Therefore, let Lagos be a beacon of proactive change, a model for responsible co-existence, with our environment becoming a testament to our commitment to safeguarding the earth,” he said.

Earlier, Dr. Olufemi Olugbile, President of ALARHOSPS, said that the summit was conceived as a mechanism for the association to fulfill its mandate as a think-tank for the government and people of Lagos State.

Olugbile said: “We hope to provide a useful guide on how we, as a society, navigate the terrain that we find ourselves in concerning this crucial matter.”

NAN reports that the highpoint of the event was a Special Recognition Award to the immediate past Secretary to the Lagos State Government, Folashade Jaji, for her efforts in making the association more vibrant.