The Clerk of National Assembly, Mohammed Sani-Omolori, on Wednesday rejected the compulsory retirement by the National Assembly Service Commission, saying the Commission has no power to retire him.

The National Assembly Service Commission had in a statement forced the Clerk of National Assembly into retirement with 150 others.

But Sani-Omolori in a statement said the Commission lacks power to retire him, adding that the resolution of the 8th National Assembly on the Conditions of Service of Staff has not been rescinded nor abdicated by the National Assembly, who under the authentic National Assembly Act 2014 as passed is empowered to review any proposed amendment to the Conditions of Service by the Commission.

Sani-Omolori however urged all staff to disregard the press release by the Commission and go about their lawful duties.

He said: “The attention of the National Assembly Management has been drawn to a Press Release dated 15th July, 2020 signed by the Chairman of the National Assembly Service Commission, informing the general public that the Commission has approved the retirement age of staff of the National Assembly as 35 years of service or 60 years of age whichever comes first.

“The Management of the National Assembly wishes to inform all staff and the general public that the extant regulation as contained in our Revised Conditions of Service duly passed by both Chambers of the 8th National Assembly puts the retirement age of staff at 40 years of service and 65 years of age whichever comes first.

“The Resolution of the 8th National Assembly on the Conditions of Service of Staff has not been rescinded nor abdicated by the National Assembly, who under the authentic National Assembly Service Act 2014 as passed is empowered to review any proposed amendment to the Conditions of Service by the Commission.

“Therefore, the National Assembly Service Commission does NOT have the powers to set aside the Revised Conditions of Service as passed by the 8th National Assembly.

“The Management had maintained a studied silence in deference to the leadership of the 9th National Assembly who is looking into the position being canvassed by the Commission.

“It is therefore intriguing that the National Assembly Service Commission has unilaterally gone ahead to take a ‘decision’.

“Management urges all staff to disregard the press release by the Commission and go about their lawful duties.”