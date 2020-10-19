Pastor Godwin Uwubanwen of His Treasure House Church, Abuja has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to listen and meet the demands of Nigerians protesting alleged brutality by the disbanded Special Anti-robbery Squad.

Uwubanwen made the call on Monday in Abuja while briefing newsmen on activities lined up for the commemoration of the 10th year anniversary of the Church, with the theme: “Shift.”

According to Uwubanwen, the church and every true man of God will always stand for justice, equity and good governance.

“The ongoing protest #ENDSARS is the voice of the people which the church supports,” he said.

He said the church since inception has contributed its quota to the nation’s development through empowerment programmes, medical outreach, scholarships, basic amenities for the less-privileged among others.

Uwubanwen urged all those in authority to take steps towards ensuring good governances which will in the long run be beneficial to all.

He said: “What really makes us happy the most is that they have been so organised and it has been violence-free.

“These young men and women have remained focused, they have been able to say what they want in clear terms to the government.

”We call on the government to listen.

“If I have a way to meet the President or the Vice President right now, I will tell them listen to these young people.

“I will advice that the authorities to take these pains that these young people have been venting in the last couple of days.”

Uwubanwen also said the church through its empowerment programme has impacted 10,000 people in the past 10 years.

He explained that the church has collaborated with a community bank to loans for those intending to start their business.

He said the church has collaborated with hospitals to pay medical bills, public schools to give scholarship to the less-privileged children.

Also speaking, Pastor Emmanuel Oyewole said the clamour for police reform is not new to the church as the church in the past ten years have assisted in renovating some police posts and checkpoints.

Oyewole said the church has given equipment like reflective vests, flash lights amongst others to help the police in carrying out their duties effectively.

Also speaking, Seun Uwubanwen, Co-lead Pastor of the church, said the outreach programmes of the church was not just restricted to its members but targeted at people in need, displaced persons.

She said in line with the theme of the e-discovery conference: “Shift,” Nigeria was taking a shift in the right direction as Nigerians clamour for good governance.

She also urged families to inculcate good behaviours in their children, explaining that what the children learn from the home is what is translated into the wider society.