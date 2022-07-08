Cleric who kept 77 persons in building underground, others docked

Pastor Folorunso Anifowose, 64, of the World Bible Believers’ Church, Ondo, Ondo State and four other members of the church have been docked for alleged kidnapping and unlawful custody of children of members.

The Pastor and the four other ministers were docked before a Magistrate Court in Ondo, Ondo State on Thursday.

The pther accused persons are Peter Josiah, 49; Stephen Olawole, 51; John Blessing, 60; and Gbenga Ayembo, 56.

The police prosecutor, Olalekan Fotola, said that the accused conspired to kidnap and have unlawful custody of four children of Elizabeth Reuben.

Fotola added that the defendants also harboured the wife of one Patrick Olaniyan and his children in such a manner as to prevent their parents from having access to them.

The police prosecution said that the offences are punishable under Section 516 of the Criminal Code, Cap 37, Vol. Laws of Ondo State 2006.

Ruling on the alleged offences, the Magistrate, Rashidat Yakubu, said that she should be given time to study the case, considering the complication of religion.

Yakubu ordered the accused to be remanded in police custody and adjourned the case to July 18 for hearing.