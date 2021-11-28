Cleric warns parents about paedophiles

Deaconess Roli Moronkeji of the Firm Foundation, Redeemed Christian Church of God, Oba-Ile, Akure, Ondo State on Sunday advised parents not to entrust their children or wards to anyone to child abuse.

Moronkeji said this at the church’s Social Reformation Department Day, which was held on Sunday at the church’s premises.

She said the warning had become necessary because paedophiles abound everywhere.

She cautioned that there could be paedophiles among close relatives, friends, colleagues and neighbours.

She added that private teachers employed to give children and teenagers tutorials at home or elsewhere should be properly screened and monitored.

She stressed that paedophiles could be found in churches, schools, at home and virtually everywhere.

Moronkeji read from 1st Peter Chapter 5 Verse 8 and urged parents to listen to their children and consider their complaints.

First Peter Chapter 5, Verse 8 reads: “Be sober, be vigilant; because your adversary the devil, as a roaring lion, walketh about; seeking whom he may devour.”

Moronkeji also advised parents to regularly observe behavioural changes in their children and to be their best friends.

The cleric also enjoined parents to help their children to build self-esteem and resist any external threat.