Cleric warns ex-President Jonathan against rejecting divine call to contest 2023 poll

A clergyman, Pastor Felix Prize Aluko, has warned that former President Goodluck Jonathan may never be president again if he declines God’s divine mandate to contest the 2023 presidential election.

Aluko, the senior pastor of the Resurrected Assembly (GROM), made the prophetic declaration on Tuesday in Abuja.

The cleric, who has been consistent with his prophesy that Jonathan will return in 2023 as president through the instrumentality of God’s divine mandate, said God revealed to him clearly that the ex-president would return to Aso Rock as the next Nigerian president in 2023.

He, however, said for this to happen, Jonathan must decamp from his present political platform, the PDP and contest election on the ticket of the All Progressive Congress (APC).

“The Lord has said that his (Jonathan’s) chapter in the PDP has been closed and a new chapter of his political journey has been opened, not in the PDP, but in APC. That he has to align himself with the purpose and will of God for his life to be able to fulfil his presidential mandate.

“God allowed him to move out of the presidential seat for a purpose to be able to train him on the aspect of the things He wanted him to do. Now that God is bringing him back, he will be able to fulfil that purpose.

“That Jonathan should not listen to detractors but that he should move out from their crowd and follow God’s counsel. That the finger of God is pointing at him to become the Nigerian President come 2023. And that can only be fulfilled if he decides to follow the will of God and leave the political party where he is now, and move to the APC,” he said.

Aluko urged the former president not to trade off the divine mandate of becoming the next president in 2023, but to take the bold steps as this will be his last opportunity to rule the country.

“Jonathan should not dilly-dally for too long on the issue but to take the bull by the horn by immediately moving into the APC where the key to the fulfillment of his presidential ambition lies.

“He should not be scared away from his divine mandate by public opinion. God said to me that this is the set time for his return to Aso Rock and he should not let the opportunity slip away from his own hands.

“That he is the only qualified presidential candidate among other aspirants. He is the person who will unite a country, which has been seriously polarised along religious and ethnic lines since Buhari took over in 2015. He will be like a compromise candidate who will be accepted generally.

“So, this is the only clear opportunity for him to fulfill his presidential ambition as there won’t be no such opportunity in the future,” the clergyman said.