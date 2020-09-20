Reverend Maxwell Onyia of Church of Nigeria, Anglican Communion, Church of Ascension, Enugu, has urged Christians to do away with ill-gotten wealth to attain greatness in life.

Onyia, who gave the advice during his Sunday sermon in Enugu, noted that greatness was not automatic, as one must possess some qualities in life before he or she could attain greatness.

He also noted that greatness was of God, adding that when someone begins to live for Christ, he or she could attain greatness, though it could come with phases of challenges.

“Greatness is not automatic because everything about life is in stages; it is determined by your service and attitude to life.

“When you are determined to be great in life, try and work toward it through your attitude and services toward God and man,” he said.

Onyia buttressed his message from the Holy Book of 1 Samuel Chapter 17 verse 37 to 51, saying that David’s greatness did not start from kingship but rather, from rendering services.

“Keep on praying, do not give up, do not stop trying until you succeed because you have no excuse to be poor in life.

“God teaches us how to make wealth through the knowledge, insight, wisdom as well as the vision he gives to us,” he said.