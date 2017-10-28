Cleric to mothers: Pay attention to your children’s strength, interests

The Redeemed Christian Church of God Children Pastor, Rekia Eletu, has advised mothers to pay more attention to their children’s areas of strength and interests.

Eletu, also the Provincial Coordinator in charge of Children Church, made the plea in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria on Saturday.

She spoke on the sidelines of a Musical Concert of the Lagos Province 15 of RCCG, Okota, Lagos.

The pastor also urged mothers to explore every stage of their children’s life as parents, who get first-hand information on things that make their children happy.

She said: “As a parent, you need to guard against pushing your child in the direction you want because children need encouragement and direction.

“We need to remember that our children’s talents are comprehensive.

“Some are academically-inclined, while others are more drawn toward creativity and others display leadership qualities early.”

Eletu urged youths not to see the concert as competition, rather they should strive to be a better person.

She said: “Though it is a competition, we let them to know from the beginning that the competition is not about winning.

“It is about having the spirit of competing because they are winners in God.

“It’s a time for children to come together to know one another and to display their talents on a God-like platform.

“It’s also to let them know that they can strive to be a better person.

“The LP 15 has over 100 parishes and in every parish we have a junior and teen church.

“The junior and teen church come together yearly for this concert.”

NAN reports that the winners in each category like dancing, drama, playing of instruments, spoken words and Bible quiz would go home with a Samsung voucher worth N20,000.

The second position in each category would receive N15,000 and third position N10,000 worth of Samsung voucher.

In addition, every winner would go home with N5 000 worth of Shoprite voucher.

NAN.