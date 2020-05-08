Prophet Christopher Owolabi, a cleric, has prophesied the emergence of Pastor Samuel Olusegun Oladele, the General Superintendent of Christ Apostolic Church Worldwide, as the church’s new president.

Owolabi, the General Overseer, CAC, Ori-Oke Irapada, Omu-Aran, made the prophecy during the Church’s special deliverance prayer service over COVID-19 pandemic in Omu-Aran, Irepodun Local Government Area of Kwara State on Thursday.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that only five senior members and pastors of the church were present at the special deliverance service with strict adherence to social distancing to curtail COVID-19.

The prayer was tagged: “Delivering Nigeria from COVID-19 pandemic and ensuring a renewed economic stability, prosperity.”

Pastor Oladele is presently the General Superintendent of the Christ Apostolic Church Worldwide.

Owolabi said Pastor Oladele would assume the leadership of CAC very soon as revealed to him during the prayer.

The man of God said the emergence of Pastor Oladele as the new president would bring about the desired unity, cordiality and progress among branches as well members of the CAC family.

He prophesied: “His time will bring peace, unity, progress, salvation and the much needed deliverance across branches and among members.

“His tenure will also promote harmonious working relationship among principal officials of the CAC, especially at its headquarters and across various branches.”

Owolabi said the prophecy was based on God’s revelation devoid of any personal interest whatsoever.

The man of God, who is well known for his past prophecies as regard the nation’s current and political affairs, called for collective efforts of stakeholders through prayers to put an end to COVID-19 pandemic ravaging the world.

He said: “We need to go back to God in prayers for God’s divine intervention over the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Both religious leaders, followers and other stakeholders should unite in fervent prayers, especially as the nation continued to witness increasing number of persons afflicted with the virus.”