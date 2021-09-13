Cleric murdered in Kaduna, El-Rufai appeals for calm

Governor Nasir Ahmad El-Rufai of Kaduna State has appealed for calm over the killing of a Pastor in Zangon Kataf Local Government Area.

This was contained in a statement by Samuel Aruwan, Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs in Kaduna.

El-Rufai urged security agencies to apprehend the killers.

Aruwan said: “Security agencies have reported to the Kaduna State Government the killing of , Pastor of ECWA Church, Kibori-Asha Awuce, in Zangon Kataf LGA, by assailants.

“The Governor expressed deep sadness over the killing.

“The Governor offered prayers for the repose of the soul of the cleric.

“El-rufai condoled with the ECWA Church in Kibori-Asha Awuce.

“He prayed for God to grant them fortitude and comfort over this sudden and painful loss.

“Security agencies are conducting investigations in the general area.”