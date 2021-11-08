Cleric kidnaps four-year-old cousin in Katsina

The Anambra State Police Command has nabbed and paraded a 39-year-old Islamic cleric, Jamilu Idris, of Sabon-Fegi, Yankara village, Faskari Local Government Area of the state over the kidnap of his four-year-old cousin, Umar Farouk Kabir.

The development was confirmed by the police spokesman in Katsina State, Isah Gambo, during the suspect’s parade.

Gambo said Idris was arrested on October 25, 2021.

He said in the course of the investigation, Idris confessed that on October 9, 2021 at about 2:30pm, he went to his uncle’s house, Kabir Abdullahi, at Funtua, who was not at home, and when his son came out to see who was asking after his father, he recognised him.

He said he later deceptively gave Umar a Viju drink and abducted him to Dutsen-Alhaji, Abuja.

Subsequently, the suspect called the boy’s father through his GSM and demanded the payment of N5 million ransom, which the father said he could not afford.

The father offered to pay the suspect N500,000, but reported the matter to the police and in the course of the investigation, Idris was traced and arrested.