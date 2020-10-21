A 42-year-old cleric, Frankline Eze, on Wednesday appeared in a Life Camp Magistrates’ Court, for allegedly assaulting a tenant who failed to pay his rent.

The police charged Eze of Jahi Village, FCT Abuja, and is standing trial on three counts of criminal force and assault, intimidation and mischief.

The police prosecutor, ASP Peter Ejike, FCT Command Abuja, told the court that the complainant, Jacob Kure of Jahi, Abuja, reported the matter via a written petition to Life Camp Area Command, Abuja on June 8.

Ejike alleged that on June 3, at about 3.30pm, the defendant visited the complainant’s house in Jabi.

The prosecutor alleged that the complainant told the defendant that his mother was not at home and the defendant got angry, pushed and slapped Kure.

Ejike alleged that the defendant damaged the complainant’s IPhone and tore his shirt.

He said the offence contravened the provisions of sections 265, 397 and 327 of the Penal Code.

The defendant however, pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Magistrate Sharon Tanko, admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N100, 000 with two sureties in like sum.

Tanko ordered that the sureties must be reliable and should live within the jurisdiction of the court.

She also ordered that the sureties deposit a recent passport photograph and a valid means of identification which must be verified by the court registrar.

The Magistrate however, adjourned the matter until December 15 for hearing.