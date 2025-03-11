Cleric explains true meaning of Jihad at NSCDC’s maiden lecture

A cleric, Dr Nurudeen Ibrahim, says Islam forbids taking another person’s life, emphasising that life is sacred.

Ibrahim spoke as a guest lecturer at the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps’s maiden lecture on Tuesday in Lagos.

The cleric is the Executive Director of the Irfan Center for Research and Human Development in Nigeria.

The theme of the lecture was “The sanctity of human life in Islam: Condemning ritual killings, kidnapping, fraud, and other social vices.”

According to Ibrahim, Islam places immense value on the sanctity of life, making it a grave sin to take a life unjustly.

He explained that no one was permitted to take a life in Islam, adding “anyone who kills is regarded as having killed all of humanity.

“While anyone who saves a life is considered to have saved all of humanity.

” Islam acknowledges that life is created by Allah.

“And the only exception for taking a life—such as in the case of criminals, murderers, and kidnappers—must be determined through a lawful judicial process,” he said.

He clarified that Jihad, in its true sense, referred to the protection of lives and not killing, as is often misinterpreted.

Also Read:

He stressed that it was misinformation to equate Jihad with violence.

Also speaking, Hon. Abdulkareem Jubril, a member of the Lagos State House of Assembly representing Agege Constituency 02, expressed appreciation to the NSCDC for organising the lecture.

Jubril noted that the NSCDC would surely receive rewards for its efforts, either in this life or the hereafter.

He commended the agency for enlightening people and reinforcing the Islamic teachings that opposed killing.

In her contribution, Folasade Tinubu-Ojo, Iyaloja General of Nigeria, noted that Ramadan was a month of repentance.

Represented by Folashade Ogidigbo, Tinubu-Ojo stated that the holy month signified transformation from bad to good.

She urged everyone to embrace peace, pray, and practice tolerance with one another.

Earlier, Commandant of the NSCDC Lagos Command, Adedotun Keshinro, urged residents of the state to shun vices that could ruin their lives and those of their loved ones.

Keshinro said that the initiative was aimed at sensitising Lagos residents and beyond, using the fasting period to instill the teachings of Islam in their hearts.

He said that the command was reinforcing the message that “Islam does not support social vices and is committed to preaching against such practices.”

He urged the public to shun social vices and promote peace in all aspects of life.

Post Views: 9