Cleric, daughter, one other abducted in Cross River

A cleric, Rev. Mike Obiora of the World Alive Church, Calabar, Cross River State was reportedly abducted on Friday along with his daughter.

The News Agency of Nigeria also learnt that an unidentified man, who recently moved into his own house in the city, was also abducted on Friday morning.

The Spokesperson for the Cross River State Police Command, SP Irene Ugbo, confirmed the three abductions to the NAN.

According to Ugbo, the cleric and his daughter as well as the third victim were abducted on Victory Street, Satellite Town in Calabar Municipality Local Government Area.

It was further learnt that the gunmen had a getaway boat waiting for them nearby, which they reportedly used to whisk away their victims.

Meanwhile, Ugbo said the command would not relent until all those kidnapped were found.

She said: “We are aware of the incidents.

“Our men swung into action when they got the distress call.

“We won’t relent until the victims are rescued from their abductors.”