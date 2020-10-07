A Christian cleric and President Uma Ukpai Evangelistic Association, Rev. Uma Ukpai, has expressed displeasure with those agitating for the state of Biafra in the country.

Ukpai expressed his displeasure during interaction with newsmen in Uyo on Wednesday to assess the state of the nation’s 60 years of independence.

He said those championing the Movement for the Actualisation of Sovereign State of Biafra, and the Indigenous People of Biafra were not sincere to the country.

According to him, any one agitating for Biafra at this point goes to show the level of his or her ignorance.

“There will always be differences among people, even when people are seen to be normal. Whoever is agitating for Biafra shows the level of his ignorance.

“Nigeria will remain stronger, united and of progress staying together than being divided,’’ he said.

However, the cleric said that it was normal and proper that every zone should be given the chance to lead, stressing that the South East be given opportunity to lead Nigeria.

Ukpai said that he was disappointed that with [email protected] there were still divisive elements holding the nation apart.

He said that until Nigerians began to love and respect one another the country would not make any meaningful progress.

“In Nigeria we are all in a hurry to get to where we are going, so much that we have no regards for others, no time for others and no love for others.

“As a nation, until we love one another, we cannot notice one another; only when we love that which we have, that we can develop.

“But in Nigeria, we don’t care whether others eat or not.

The cleric appealed to Nigerians to show love toward one another to enhance unity and development of the nation.