Cleric, cobbler jailed for life for defiling 13-year-old

Two men: Alex Michael and Yakubu Isiaka, are to cool their heels for life at the Kirikiri Correctional Centre, Lagos for having carnal knowledge of a 13-year-old.

An Ikeja Sexual Offences and Domestic Violence Court handed down the sentences to the convicts on Wednesday.

In sentencing the duo, Justice Rahman Oshodi said the prosecution proved the case of defilement against Michael, a cobbler, and Isiaka, a cleric, beyond reasonable doubt.

He held that the convicts failed to tender any statement to prove their innocence before the court

Oshodi said: “The only statement before the court is the confession by Michael and corroborated by the Investigating Police Officer who testified that the convict admitted that he had sexual intercourse with the victim thrice.

“I also believe that Michael had the opportunity to commit the crime since he was a neighbour of the victim.”

The Judge added that both convicts admitted to the police at Owutu Police Division, Ikorodu to have had carnal knowledge of the underaged girl.

He said: “You, Michael said that you had sexual intercourse with the girl three times because she was flirting around you.

“You also shared pornographic materials of the victim on your mobile phone.

“As for you, Isiaka, the evidence before this court shows that you had sexual intercourse with the girl twice.

“You gave her N500 the first time you had intercourse with her and N200 the second time.”

The Judge said he found the duo guilty of the two-count charge of defilement and sentenced them to life imprisonment, accordingly.

Justice Oshodi ordered that the names of the convicts be registered in the sex offenders register maintained by the Lagos State government.

Lead prosecutor, Babajide Boye, had earlier told the court that the convicts committed the offences between October and November 2019 in Ikorodu.

The offence, according to Boye, contravened the Criminal Laws of Lagos State (2015).