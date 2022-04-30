Cleric advises religious leaders to preach love, de-emphasize prosperity  

A cleric, Pastor Philip Adesanmi of the Christ Kingdom Church, Ilorin, has called on religious leaders in the country to preach love and change of attitude, rather than focusing on prosperity.

Adesanmi, who gave the advice in Ilorin, the Kwara capital city Saturday in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), said that most clergymen and religious leaders only focused on prosperity in their sermons or messages.

According to him, most clerics are ignoring the fact of positive behaviour among their members as being a key component to success in life.

“Religious leaders are discussing prosperity and ignore the need for change of attitude among their followers.

“They are not teaching members morals and positive attitude for their existence.

“We are misleading them if we cannot tell them the truth. Encourage them to be disciplined and hard working and not just give them false hope of making millions within a week.

“Teach your members on the need for unity, love, hardwork and positive behaviour. It will help build them for the future challenges,” he said.

The church leader, however, advised the public to stop believing in short cut to success, but rather, to embrace hardwork.