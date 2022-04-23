Cleric abducted in Akwa Ibom State regains freedom

The Founder of Solid Rock Kingdom Church, Mkpat Enin, Akwa Ibom State, John Okoriko, who was abducted on Tuesday, has regained his freedom.

Police spokesman, SP Odiko Macdon, confirmed the development to the News Agency of Nigeria on Saturday in Uyo.

He said that the abductors, who kidnapped Okoriko from his church premises on Tuesday, released him on Friday.

He said the police were still on the trail of the abductors.

Macdon said: “We are following up the matter professionally to ensure that the abductors are brought to book.

“We are not aware of any ransom paid to secure his release.”

A family member of Okoriko’s expressed joy at the release of the cleric whom he said worshipped with the congregation at the Uyo branch of the church on Friday, soon after his release.