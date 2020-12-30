A 45-year-old self-acclaimed pastor, Mayowa Abolaji, who allegedly defrauded a woman of N10 million, on Wednesday appeared in an Ikeja Magistrates’ Court.

The police charged Abolaji with three counts of conspiracy, obtaining money under false pretence and theft.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges

The prosecution counsel, ASP Ezekiel Ayorinde, told the court that the defendant and others yet to be apprehended committed the offence between 2015 and 2018 at Alakuko and Ogba in Lagos.

He said that the defendant obtained N10million from Teni Yakubu, with a promise to solve her childless marriage, a representation he knew to be false.

“The defendant approached the complainant, who had been married for years without a child, under the pretext of providing spiritual solution to her barrenness.

“He induced the complainant with charms and collected N10 million through the accounts of Isiaka Akinola and Aderonke Olawale, who are still at large.”

The prosecutor said the offence contravened the provisions of sections 287, 314 and 411 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

Section 287 prescribes three years’ jail term for stealing while section 314 attracts 15 years for obtaining money under false pretence.

Magistrate O.A. Layinka admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N2million with two sureties in like sum.

Layinka ordered that the sureties must be gainfully employed and show evidence of two years tax payment to the Lagos State Government.

She adjourned the case until February 18.