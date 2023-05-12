Clergyman docked for defrauding woman N1.1m

A 40-year-old clergyman, David Ihejirika, was Friday docked in an Ojo Magistrates’ Court in Lagos State for allegedly defrauding a woman of N1.1 million.

Ihejirika, is charged with obtaining money by false pretence, causing a breach of peace and theft.

He, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The Prosecution Counsel, Dr Simon Uche, told the court that the defendant committed the offence sometime in 2021, at a place known as The Stripe of Jesus Christ Church” in Ajangbadi, Ojo area of the state.

Uche told the court that the defendant obtained N1.1 million from a complainant, Mrs Chinwe Nwafor, with a promise to perform “spiritual work” for her, to make her husband return back to her.

He said that the representation was false as the pastor allegedly stole the money and didn’t execute his promise.

The prosecutor therefore said that the defendant conducted himself in a manner likely to breach public peace by his action.

He said the offence contravened the provisions of sections 168, 287 and 314 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State 2015.

Magistrate L.K.J Layeni admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N500, 000 with two sureties in like sum.

He adjourned the case until June 7, for trial.