Clergy takes Christmas to his community, gives over N4m gifts

A philantropist and General Overseer of Total Freedom in Christ Church, Rev. Joseph Nwanchonu, has distributed gift items worth over N4 million to members of his community, Amagu in Ikwo Local Government Area of Ebonyi State.

The gifts were part of a yearly Christmas party hosted by the Clergyman and his wife for the people of their community.

Speaking during the event, Nwanchonu said he was motivated by his life experiences and empathy to alleviate people’s sufferings.

He explained that he started the Christmas party and gift programme for his people in the year 2019, with only 150 wrappers, adding that God has steadily increased it yearly to its present stage of recording over 1,000 beneficiaries.

Nwanchonu noted: “I am motivated by the fact that I came from a very lowly background.

“And When I see many people suffering as I suffered, I always feel pained and I will always wish to help the much I can.

“So I decided that anyone who comes around me will benefit from whatever God has blessed me with.

“That’s how I started this since three years now and it has been increasing yearly in dimensions in line with the word of God that if you give, you shall receive.”

In a brief exhortation, the Guest Preacher at the event, Bishop David Kejor, maintained that God’s lifting has no limit and time.

Kejor stressed that giving is a seed, which produces bountiful harvest to the giver, and charged all privileged to learn from Jesus Christ who cared for the poor, and gave His all to mankind.

Kejor, from Ikom in Cross River State, charged the beneficiaries to spread the message of love as demonstrated by their host.

Earlier, the host’s wife, Ndidiamaka Nwanchonu, had charged their guests to go beyond the thrills of the gifts to having personal encounters with Jesus Christ, stressing that only Jesus can care for all their needs.

Speaking to newsmen, some of the beneficiaries, including Edward Nweke, Monday Nwancho, Rosemary Elom and Regina Nwoke, appreciated Rev, and Mrs. Nwanchonu for the gifts.

They noted that the man of God for the past three years has been hosting them every Christmas with food and gifts, and prayed that his future should surpass his present in greatness and prosperity.

Nwancho, one of the beneficiaries, added: “Apart from this Christmas parties and gifts, this man of God helps in making peace in our community.

“He gives financial assistance to people and a counsellor to many people.”

Beneficiaries, comprising men, women and youths, numbering over 1,000, came from about four villages of Amagu-Ikwo Community: Ohatekwe, Inyimegu, Ochenyim and Igbudu.