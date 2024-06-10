Clem Agba’s mother-in-law, Alice Obaseki, passes away at 83

Madam Alice Obaseki, a businesswoman and mother-in-law to Prince Clem Ikanade Agba, former Minister of State for Budget and National Planning, has passed away at the age of 83.

Prince Agba announced the sad news of her passing to family, friends, and close acquaintances.

Madam Alice Obaseki transitioned on Sunday evening in Abuja following a brief illness.

A devout Christian, the late Madam Alice Obaseki was a Senior Mother in Israel of the Cherubim and Seraphim Church of God.

Throughout her life, she made significant contributions to her community and the Church of God.

She was loved for her kindness, generosity, and good nature.

Madam Alice Obaseki is survived by her seven children, including Princess Catherine Orobosa Agba, wife of Prince Clem Ikanade Agba, twenty-eight grandchildren, and four great-grandchildren.

The family said: “Her legacy of love, faith, and community service will continue to inspire all who knew her.

“As we mourn her passing, we take comfort in the knowledge that she is at peace, reunited with her Creator.

“We pray that her soul finds eternal rest and that her memory remains a guiding light for her family and friends.

“May the grace and comfort of the Lord be with all who grieve her loss.”