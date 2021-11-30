Clearing agent docked for alleged N2.2m fraud

A clearing agent, Olamilekan Olawale, on Tuesday appeared before a Surulere Chief Magistrates’ Court in Lagos for allegedly defrauding a man of N2.2 million on the pretext of clearing a car.

The defendant, who resides in Surulere, is being tried for obtaining money by false pretences and stealing.

The prosecutor, Insp Courage Ekhueorohan, told the court that the defendant committed the offences on July 29, in the Surulere.

Ekhueorohan said that the defendant was paid N2.2 million by the complainant, Gbenga Ayansiji, to clear a Hyundai Satare 2014 model from the Apapa Port.

He submitted that Olawale received the money but stopped picking the complainant’s telephone calls.

The prosecutor added that Olawale started avoiding Ayansiji.

He said that the offences contravened Sections 287 and 314 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The Magistrate, Sadiq Bello, granted him bail in the sum of N500,000, with two sureties in like sum.

Bello adjourned the case until Dec. 9 for hearing.