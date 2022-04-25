Cleaner jailed six months for stealing 11 aluminum sheets

A Sharia Court sitting in Magajin Gari, Kaduna State on Monday sentenced a cleaner, Abdullahi Adamu for stealing 11 aluminum sheets belonging to the Kano Electricity Distribution Company (KEDCO) to six months imprisonment.

Adamu, earlier pleaded guilty to theft.

“It was selfish of me to indulge in stealing. I pray for leniency,” he said.

Delivering judgment, the Judge Malam Rilwanu Kyaudai, gave Adamu an option to pay a fine of N6, 000.

He also ordered Adamu to pay N25, 000 in compensation to KEDCO.

Earlier, the Prosecution Counsel, Insp Shu’aibu Ibrahim told the court that on April 19 at about 8.30 a.m. Malam Jibril Adamu, a supervisor at KEDCO reported the case to the Magajin Gari Police division.

He said that the supervisor caught Adamu with the 11 aluminum sheets.

The offence, he said, contravened the provisions of Section 130 of the Sharia Penal Code 2002 of Kaduna State.