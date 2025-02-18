Clark’s death, void too big for Nigeria — The Patriots

The Patriots, a group of elder statesmen and eminent Nigerians led by Chief Emeka Anyaoku, says the death of Chief Edwin Clark remains a void too big for Nigeria.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the former Federal Commissioner for Information and prominent Ijaw leader passed away on Monday in Abuja at the age of 97.

The Patriots, in a statement on Tuesday evening by the group’s Secretary-General, Olawale Okunniyi, said that though it received Clark’s death with mixed feelings, it would continue to celebrate his iconic legacies.

Okunniyi said: “The Patriots are indeed sad because Nigeria has lost a very invaluable national icon, who is very important to the people’s collective aspiration to birth a new Nigeria that works for all.

“Again, we are, however, proud that Edwin Clark lived an illustrious life full of insurmountable legacies for generations to come, which are worth celebrating.

“He was indeed outstanding on the side of the people in speaking truth to power in Nigeria.

“The Patriots find his demise at this critical time, coming on the heels of the passing of Chief Ayo Adebanjo, another patriotic giant of inestimable measure, as a loss and void too big for the peoples of Nigeria to handle.

“Edwin Clark will surely be missed by all Patriots, especially for his courageous and forthright interventions on national issues affecting the peoples of Nigeria,” Okunniyi said.

According to him, Clark was an inspiring formidable voice, committed to giving a new people’s constitution for Nigeria, aiming at returning the country to true democratic federalism to be negotiated by the constituent assembly of the peoples of Nigeria.

Okunniyi said that the late elder statesman was instrumental to the success recorded by the 2014 National Constitutional Conference, where he led the southern delegates effectively.

He conveyed The Patriots’ condolences to Clark’s immediate family, praying that God would comfort them and give them the heart to bear this irreplaceable loss to them.

Okunniyi also commiserated with the people of the Niger Delta and Nigeria at large.

“For we in the Patriots, are encouraged that though his soul has departed the world, his immutable legacies are here alive with us always,” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Clark was the leader of the Pan Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF), and also co-led the South and Middle Belt Leaders Forum (SMBLF), advocating justice, equality, and human rights.

