Clark will be remembered as advocate of restructuring, justice for Niger Delta, Nigeria- Iba Gani Adams 

Aare Onakakanfo of Yoruba land, Iba Gani Adams, has described the death of foremost Niger Delta leader and prominent voice in the region, Chief Edwin Clark as another irreparable loss, saying the late Clark was an advocate of restructuring and justice for the people of the Niger Delta region and Nigeria as a whole.

Iba Adams’ tributes came just five days after the death of Afenifere leader, the late Pa Ayo Adebanjo, who he described as a repository of knowledge.

Adams, in a statement he signed personally, said the late Clark was a powerful voice for the Niger Delta, advocating for better resource control; environmental protection; and economic development for the region.

The Yoruba generalissimo stated also that the late Clark was a key figure in the Pan Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF) and the Ijaw National Congress, consistently fighting for policies that favoured the region’s growth.

“We have lost yet another strong voice in the country. The late Edwin Clark was a big influence in Nigeria.

He led the Southern Nigeria People’s Assembly, fought with his last breath to ensure that Nigeria is restructured.

He also led the Pre-National Conference in Asaba, Uyo, Calabar, Lagos and he also ensured that the Southern delegates had a common voice.

“The late Clark doused the tension that came from the radical youth at the conference and he played the fatherly role as it was expected.

The late Clark rallied round the Middle Belt to ensure that the position of the Southern delegates at the National Conference reflected the position of the progressive Nigerians.

“He was a major influence and a reliable leader that would never compromise. He never missed any of the sittings during the National Conference.He was eloquent and very influential at 2014 National Conference.

He projected PANDEF, making it a respected brand across Nigeria.

“His influence in Nigeria’s politics spanned decades and he remained a respected elder statesman until his death yesterday.

“The late Clark left behind a legacy of advocacy, education and an unrelenting pursuit of justice and equity for both the Niger Delta and Nigeria as a whole”.

While, praying for the repose of the soul of the elder statesman, Iba Gani Adams urged the people of the Niger Delta region to recommit themselves to the ideals of the late Pa Edwin Clark as that would be the best legacy for the memory of the late ijaw leader.

