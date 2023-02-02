Clark urges Okowa to step down as Atiku’s running mate

Elder statesman, Edwin Clark, has urged Gov. Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta to step down as the Vice-Presidential Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), in the 2023 general election.

Clark said this at a news conference in Abuja on Thursday.

He said that Okowa’s running as the PDP Vice-Presidential Candidate, was contrary to the resolution of the South-South Forum that the presidency must shift from the North to South in 2023.

“Okowa has betrayed his colleagues in the Southern Governors’ Forum and the South generally.

“This man has betrayed us for accepting to be the running mate of Atiku. Without me, it would have been difficult for him to become governor of Delta.

“What shocked me was that our governor without discussing with any one of us was working with a presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar without our knowing.

“This man has betrayed us. We all agreed, we held serious meetings that this man had betrayed us. We can no longer trust him,” Clark, also a former Federal Commissioner for information and South South leader, said.