Clark: Obasanjo bemoans depletion of patriotic leaders

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has bemoaned the decreasing numbers of the nation’s patriotic leaders, particularly at this crucial stage in the country’s history, when their wise counsel and vast experience are greatly needed.

Obasanjo’s statement comes in reaction to the passing of Chief Senator Dr. Edwin Kiagbodo Clark, OFR, CON, a revered national leader and elder statesman.

According to family, the Pan Niger Delta Forum leader died peacefully in Abuja on the evening of February 17, 2025 at the age of 97.

The announcement was made through a press statement signed by Olorogun (Sir) Obiuwevbi Ominimini, Ph.D., the National Publicity Secretary/Spokesman of PANDEF.

Reacting to the news, Obasanjo lamented that Clark’s death was particularly unfortunate, coming just four days after the passing of Chief Ayo Adebanjo, the foremost Yoruba leader and Chairman of Afenifere.

He described the late former Federal Commissioner as “a great brother and friend, a distinguished lawyer, a seasoned economist, a tested administrator, an accomplished politician, and a revered community leader.”

In a statement issued on Tuesday by his Special Assistant on Media, Kehinde Akinyemi, Obasanjo noted that, over the years, Clark had demonstrated unwavering love for his people and remained one of the most articulate and vocal advocates for improved conditions in the oil-producing states of the country.

“I received yet another shocking and saddening piece of news—the passing of a great brother and friend, Chief Edwin Clark. It was particularly distressing because we lost Chief Ayo Adebanjo, another prominent and illustrious Nigerian, only four days ago.

“Indeed, the ranks of the nation’s patriotic leadership are rapidly dwindling with the loss of dedicated and resourceful figures who have served Nigeria in various capacities. This comes at a time when their wise counsel and vast experience are most needed.

“There is no denying that Chief Clark rendered outstanding service to the nation, serving as Commissioner for Education and Finance in the former Midwestern State from 1968 to 1974.

“His role as the official spokesperson of the Federal Government in 1975 also remains significant. I remember him as a close colleague in General Yakubu Gowon’s cabinet.

“As a Senator representing the Delta Senatorial Zone in 1983, he was at the forefront of the fight for minority rights.”

Speaking further, Obasanjo noted that the late Niger Delta leader was deeply committed to his people throughout his lifetime.

“Chief Clark was a tireless advocate for the oil-producing states of Nigeria. As a foremost leader not just of the Ijaw people but of the entire South-South region, he continuously urged his people to prioritise peace and stability.

“He distinguished himself as a peace-loving, humble, and devoted patriot. A staunch believer in democracy and participatory governance, he built an impressive reputation of goodwill and affection among his people, both as a frontline politician and a community leader.

“Despite his active involvement in the national discourse, he remained non-partisan in his views and was a truly detribalised Nigerian, with friends from all regions of the country.

“Even in his later years, Chief Clark continued to contribute to national development as a committed nationalist.

“In 2021, he volunteered to be part of the Committee for the Goodness of Nigeria (CGN), which I convened alongside His Eminence Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar, His Eminence John Cardinal Onaiyekan, and General Abdulsalami Abubakar.

“The committee was established to address pressing national issues, including unity, security, peace, economic revitalisation, and the welfare of women and youth,” he stated.

Obasanjo added that Clark remained relentless in his contributions to Nigeria’s socio-political development.

“For as long as I knew him, Chief Clark never wavered in his courage and commitment to progressive ideals. His contributions to national discourse were always marked by wisdom and integrity.

“There is no doubt that his passing has left a significant void — not just in his family and the Niger Delta region but across the nation — at a time when his experience, wisdom, and counsel were still invaluable.

“Nonetheless, we thank God that Chief Clark lived a long, impactful, and God-fearing life, dedicated to the service of Nigeria and its people.

“He left behind the virtues of hard work and transparency in public service, important lessons for both present and future generations.

“We should take solace in the fact that he lived a life worthy of emulation, touched the hearts of his community, and is mourned by all.

“We pray that the Good Lord grants his soul eternal rest and grants the Clark family the strength to bear this irreparable loss,” the former president concluded.

