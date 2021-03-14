A Non Governmental Organisation, CKN Foundation, has said it will be empowering few indigent Nigerian students whose parents cannot afford the cost of obtaining this year’s West African Examination Council forms.

The information was disclosed as part of the Foundation’s news.

The Foundation also stated that it has been in the forefront of empowering widows

over the years.

It said: “As part of our Corporate Social Responsibility, the CKN FOUNDATION over the years has been in the forefront of empowering widows is taking up the responsibility of empowering few indigent Nigerian students whose parents cannot afford the cost of obtaining this year’s WAEC EXAM FORMS.

“Through our strategic partners and donors, 10 students will benefit from this initial project.

“If you know of any INDIGENT pupil that cannot afford paying for this year’s WAEC kindly contact us.

“Only 10 spaces are available now but may increase if we receive more pledges.

“First come, first serve basis.

“God bless all our partners and donors who want to remain anonymous as usual.”