CJTF captures one, kills three terrorists looting farm produce

The Civilian Joint Task Force, a vigilante group supporting the military operations in the North East, has arrested one and killed three terrorists found looting farm produce along Maiduguri-Damaturu Road.

PRNigeria gathered that the terrorists had attacked some farmers and looted agricultural produce before their interception.

A source told PRNigeria that the attack on the farmers occurred on Thursday at about 3:30pm when two brothers were harvesting their farm produce near Daiwa on the way to Damboa.

The source said: “The terrorists shot the farmers, killing two, while injuring one person.

“However, a team led by one Saminu Audu, Commander of Intelligence of the CJTF, intercepted some of the terrorists at Lamboa, between Minok and Janaka along the Damaturu-Maiduguri Road.

“After a fierce confrontation, three of the terrorists were killed, while one was captured alive.

“The terrorists are remnants of Boko Haram terrorists of the Abubakar Shekau faction that refused to pay allegiance to the Islamic State of West Africa Province.

“They depend on robbery and kidnapping of commuters for survival.”

