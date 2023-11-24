CJ’s Investigation: Osun Assembly set to send report to NJC

Osun House of Assembly has resolved to forward the report of its investigation on the petitions against the embattled State Chief Judge, Adepele Ojo, to the National Judicial Council (NJC).

This was made public on Friday.

The Assembly, while adopting the report and recommendations of its Committee on Judicial, Public Petitions and Legal Matters, presented by its Chairman, Kanmi Ajibola, said that the report would be forwarded to Governor Ademola Adeleke.

The Speaker, Adewale Egbedun, said that the Certified True Copy (CTC) of the report, including all the documents received as evidence during the investigation, would be made available to the governor for onward transmission to NJC for further action.

He said that the Assembly was aware of the functions of the NJC, as provided for by the constitution, as the supreme authority over all judicial matters and would not usurp the authority.

Egbedun, however, said that the oversight function of the Assembly, as provided for by the 1999 Constitution (as amended), allowed it to investigate and expose corruption in any institution of government by any person or authority.

He said that the CTC of the report and other documents received as evidence would be made available to all interested members of the public.

Earlier, the Chairman of the House committee on judicial, public petitions and legal matters, I Ajibola, while presenting the report, alleged that the chief judge failed to appear before the committee during its investigation.

Ajibola stated that the five petitioners, who appeared before his committee, alleged that they were suspended in 2019 and 2020.

He said that the petitioners further alleged that they were instructed by Ojo to always withdraw (by hand) salaries paid to them by the state government and pay the same to the judiciary’s account.

The Assembly had, on November 16, passed a resolution asking the chief judge to step aside to allow for investigation of the allegations of corruption, gross misconduct and abuse of office, made against her.

The Assembly also asked the Governor to appoint the most senior judge as acting chief judge to prevent a vacuum.

The resolution, however, generated controversies, with some legal practitioners, including Femi Falana, SAN, and Nigerian Bar Association, Osun chapter, arguing that the Assembly lacked the power to suspend the chief judge.