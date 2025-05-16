CJN warns lawyers on integration of AI in legal practice

The Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Kudirat Kekere-Ekun, has warned legal practitioners in the country, particularly members of the Muslim Lawyers Association of Nigeria (MULAN), on the integration of Artificial Intelligence (AI) into the nation’s legal framework.

Speaking at the MULAN’s 16th annual general conference in Ilorin on Friday, the CJN noted that legal practitioners should imbibe the use of AI with a critical mind before its integration into legal frameworks so that it does not disrupt the country’s established cultural norms and values.

The Kwara State governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, represented by the Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Barrister. Ibrahim Sulaiman declared the conference open.

The CJN, represented by the Presiding Justice, Court of Appeal, Ilorin Division, Hon. Justice Ridwan Maiwada Abdullahi, JCA, described the theme of the conference, “Artificial Intelligence, Law and Religion in Nigeria,” as apt and timely, saying that AI is simply the replication of human intelligence in machines that are premeditated to think and act like humans.

“However, it remains to be seen that as Ummah in the legal profession, we owe it a duty to scrutinize with critical minds, before we allow the integration of this said AI into our legal framework, to ensure that it does not distort or tamper with our divine laws and principles well guided according to the Sunnah of our beloved Prophet (May peace and blessings of Allah be upon Him).

“Adversely, if nothing is done to ensure the foregoing, there is every tendency that the AI will not only disrupt our established cultural norms and values but will also influence our well-founded religious principles among other adversities, as it is known to have no empathy and contextual sensitivity necessary to handle cases involving personal and communal relationships fittingly,” she cautioned.

The CJN also said, “Significantly, and due to the dynamism of our society, the Nigerian legal system must be kept abreast with this new development so as not to be left behind in adapting to this novel AI in the adjudication of cases in Nigeria.”

Also speaking, the MULAN’s National President, Saidu Muhammed Tundun-Wada, who said that AI is already transforming legal practice in Nigeria, added that AI innovations present unprecedented opportunities, enhance access to justice and improve legal service delivery.

He said, “Consider the emergence of predictive analytics for case outcomes, automate contract drafting systems, rapid legal research capabilities, and AI-powered legal assistance chatbots.

“However, these advancements raise critical ethical considerations. How can we ensure AI systems adhere to our profession’s fundamental ethical principles? What measures can we implement to address ethical, potential algorithmic biases?

“These challenges become more complex in our pluralistic society, where different religious communities may hold varying perspectives on justice and discretion that machines can not.”

“Can artificial intelligence truly comprehend the nuances of Islamic jurisprudence? Can it exercise the sophisticated judgment required to balance various interpretatíons as human judges do, drawing upon legal expertise and religious understanding?” he queried.

In his keynote speech at the event, the former Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Professor Isa Ali Ibrahim (Pantami), urged the federal government, through the National Assembly, to consider a National Artificial Intelligence (AI) Development and Deployment Act in Nigeria to address the deployment of AI for crimes.

The former minister also advocated for the National Accountability and Liability Act to address people involved in the development and deployment of AI for criminal acts.

