The Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Tanko Muhammad, has stopped the hearing in the Kano State governorship appeal before the Supreme Court.

Muhammad announced the decision on Monday as the Supreme Court commenced the process of delivering judgements in the cases before it for seven states.

This will be second time that the court will suspend the hearing of the case between the Kano State Governor, Abdullahi Ganduje, who flew the flag of the All Progressives Congress for the 2019 poll, and his challenger and candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Abba Kabiru-Yusuf.

Muhammad, who resumed sitting in the appeals after rising earlier due to congestion in the hall, suddenly announced a suspension of the hearing due to the illness of one of the seven Justices.

The CJN said the Kano matter alongside the six other governorship appeals will be stood down for medical attention to the unnamed Justice.

Earlier, Adegboyega Awomolo (SAN), counsel to the PDP governorship candidate in Kano, Abba Kabiru-Yusuf, informed the court that he was withdrawing the preliminary objection to the Independent National Electoral Commission’s brief of argument to enable the apex court determine the matter on its merit.