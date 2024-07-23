CJN, Makinde, lawyers, associates pay glowing tributes to late Justice Gbolagunte

The Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Kayode Ariwoola; Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State; Senior Advocates of Nigeria, led by Chief Folake Solanke; lawyers; Judges of various courts; as well as associates on Monday converged on the premises of the Oyo State High Court, Ring Road, Ibadan, pouring encomiums and tributes on late Justice Adegboye Ayinla Gbolagunte, who died on June 24, 2024 at 64.

Justice Gbolagunte, of the Oyo State Judiciary, is survived by his widow, Wuraola Ayoola, and three children.

The children of the late judge, who hailed from Eruwa in the Ibarapa area of Oyo State, are Oladiran, Oladoyin and Oladotun.

At the special valedictory court session presided over by the Chief Judge of the state, Justice Iyabo Yerima, the CJN, who was ably represented by the presiding Judge of the Court of Appeal, Abuja Division, Justice Hamman Baka, extolled the virtues of the deceased, saying that he was well loved by his colleagues and associates.

He said: “How well one lives in life is what matters.

“We mourn the late Justice Gbolagunte and condole with the family left behind.

“May God repose his soul.”

Speaking through the Oyo State Attorney General and Justice Commissioner, Abiodun Aikomo, Governor Makinde described late Gbolagunte as “a man dedicated to justice in and outside the judiciary.

“His memory will continue to be an inspiration to many of us.

“It is not the length of time, but the quality of it left behind that makes a man.

“The Oyo State Ministry of Justice and indeed Oyo State in general will miss the late jurist.”

On behalf of the Senior Advocates of Nigeria, Chief Solanke, the first female SAN in Nigeria, paid glowing tributes to late Gbolagunte, describing him as a forthright judge who was thorough and dedicated to his work till he breathed his last.

Chief Solanke was represented by Chief Adeniyi Akintola (SAN).

The Chairmen of the Ibadan, Oyo, Ogbomoso and Saki branches of the Nigerian Bar Association in Oyo State also gave their tributes on the well-attended solemn occasion.

Ibrahim Lawal of the Ibadan branch described Gbolagunte as “a scholar on the bench who died in active service to the state and the nation.

“He died as a jurist with character, benevolence, vision, hard work, humility, great tenacity and as a judge who accorded respect to all sundry, especially lawyers who appeared before him, while at the same time, did not take for granted the ethical principles of the legal profession to ensure its universal mobility.”

Lawal used the occasion to lament the harrowing condition in which Judges work, saying that it culminated in the ill-health of late Gbolagunte, resulting in his early death.

To him: “Oyo State Judges are being overworked and overstretched because instead of 40 that they should be, only 20 are doing the work.

“Justice Gbolagunte has gone among them, leaving the whole Judiciary to 19 Judges.

“Therefore, I call on the Oyo State government and all other authorities concerned to consider the plight of My Lords and entire lawyers by appointing more qualified Judges and Magistrates with adequate funding that creates a conducive work atmosphere and promoted speedy dispensation of justice to all manner of men, without fear or favour.”

Jide Olanipekun, Chairman of the Oyo branch, said that the late jurist was “a great person while alive and in death.

“His greatness is very visible because of his steadfastness to the course of justice in his lifetime.

“The trajectory of Justice Gbolagunte’s life showed that he was an epitome of hard work and a man that was determined to carve a niche for himself firstly, as a journalist, then a teacher, and later as a lawyer and Judge of the Oyo State High Court of Justice.”

Adesoji Oke of the Saki branch and Omotayo Olatubosun of the Ogbomoso branch equally poured accolades on the late Judge, describing him as a diligent Judge who was used to sitting at exactly 9am to attend to lawyers, contrary to the practice of some who keep lawyers sitting till 11am or thereabout before sitting, or before asking lawyers to take dates because they would no longer sit for the day.

The first son of Justice Gbolagunte, Oladiran, on behalf of the family, appreciated everybody for the honour done to their father, praying that such occurrence does not occur again in the Oyo State Judiciary.

