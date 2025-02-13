CJN eulogises late Justice Alagoa at burial

The Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Kudirat Kekere-Ekun, has described the late Justice Stanley Alagoa, eulogising him as a rare breed, devoid of arrogance and elitism.

The Chief Justice of Nigeria spoke at a valedictory court session held in honour of the late Justice of the Supreme Court in Abuja.

She said he is a courageous and dogged fighter for his beliefs.

Kekere-Ekun urged all human beings to strive to leave behind good legacies that will make their fellow human beings remember their lives and times for good.

She said although the curtain has fallen on the earthly journey of Alagoa, she, however, noted with joy that the legacy of the Justice on earth remained etched in the sand of time for the coming ones to emulate.

She said: “His lordship’s passing reminds us all that life is fleeting and we must strive to leave behind footprints worthy of remembrance.

“Even in death, Alagoa’s legacy endures a beacon of inspiration, wisdom and unwavering integrity, his fatherly love, humility and dedication to justice have left an indelible mark on all who knew him.

“He was a towering figure not only in stature but also in legal acumen.

“The late justice was a man of remarkable intellect and philosophical dept.

“His judicial pronouncements were marked by methodical reasoning and brilliance.”

Justice Kekere-Ekun also urged the family of the deceased to maintain and sustain the good legacies left behind by the late Justice.

Also speaking, the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Lateef Fagbemi (SAN), described Alagoa as a firm and courageous jurist who exemplified the importance of using the instruments of law in improving governance and driving societal reforms.

Fagbemi noted that although the tenure of Alagoa on the Supreme Court bench was brief, it was impactful as his contributions and bold statements have continued to elicit national discourse from legal, political, and social commentators till date.

He commended the CJN for holding the special court session to celebrate the late Justice, who, he said, traversed the length and breadth of Nigeria in service to his father land.

The President of the Nigerian Bar Association, Mazi Afam Osigwe (SAN), called on Nigerians to honour the late jurist by rededicating themselves to the values he held, which include justice, integrity, and unwavering pursuit of the rule of law.

Osigwe prayed Nigerians to strive to uphold the high standard set by Justice Alagoa by continuing to work passionately for the general development of Nigeria.

Justice Alagoa, 70, an indigene of Ogbolamabiri Nembe in Bayelsa State, was born on October 4, 1943.

