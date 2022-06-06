CJ, Malami, others eulogize late legal luminary, Lucius Nwosu

The Chief Judge (CJ) of Federal High Court, Justice John Tsoho, has paid glowing tributes to the late legal luminary, Lucius Nwosu, SAN.

Speaking during a valedictory court session, Tsoho described Nwosu as “a fierce environmental campaigner and activist through litigation.

“He captivated, charmed and inspired the Bar, the Bench, the legal profession and the country as a whole.

“He was indeed a rare being, trusted for his integrity,” he said.

According to him, the sad news of the demise of the learned silk, who departed this world on April 5, came as a rude shock to us in the Federal High Court, just as it must have bewildered many of his colleagues,” he said

Tsoho said the distinguished late silk had applied his perseverance, doggedness and dexterity in offering excellent legal services to his numerous clients, which comprised more of the Niger-Delta communities.

The CJ said during his lifetime, Nwosu defended the financially and politically powerless, whenever their rights were trampled upon.

“He detested injustice and oppression,” he added.

Tsoho also described the deceased as “a consummate family man; a loving husband and a devoted father to his children.

Also speaking, the Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF) and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, described him as “a role model who fought for the dignity of the human person “

Represented by Tijani Gazali, a director in the Department of Public Prosecution, Malami said the country had lost a specialist in hydrocarbon environmental law, oil and gas law, among others.

The President, Nigeria Bar Association (NBA), Olumide Akpata, said the late senior lawyer had contributed in no small measure to the development of legal profession in Nigeria

Former AGF, Chief Kanu Agabi, SAN; Chief Mike Ozekhome, SAN, among others, also gave tributes in honour of the late legal icon.

The deceased was married to Dr Chinelo Nwosu and the union is blessed with five children.

Activities were paralyzed at the Federal High Court Abuja,

The day’s court proceedings were suspended in the 11 courts of the Abuja division.