Civil servant wins N5m in MTN Mega Billion Promo

Taiwo Odejobi, a civil servant working as a messenger at the Ogun State Ministry of Education, has become one of the latest winners of the MTN Mega Billion Promo, taking home N5 million.

Her story in the ongoing MTN Mega Billion Promo is one of surprise, joy, and the unexpected rewards that come from small, everyday actions.

Odejobi said: “I am so happy cause I’ve never won this kind of prize in my life.

“With the little salary I earn, I manage myself with it.

“I just recharge airtime.

“Sometimes, I recharge N100 or N200 airtime.”

Odejobi’s win came completely unexpectedly, thanks to a small nudge from her child.

She revealed: “On a certain day, one of my children said he saw a certain code on my phone.

“He said he pressed the code.

“Not long after, they called me and told me I had won.

“I had never participated, not even once.

“It was my child who said he pressed the code, and by God’s mercy, it worked.”

Odejobi, who never had the chance to attend school, described her disbelief and the profound impact of the prize: “I never expected to win something like this, especially because I didn’t even go to school.

“I really appreciate MTN.

“To everyone using MTN, keep using MTN.

“My win is not fake.

“It is real.”

Since its launch on June 23, 2025, the MTN Mega Billion Promo has disbursed over N500 million to more than 3,000 customers across Nigeria.

Designed to reward loyal customers and provide relief amid current economic challenges, the promo will run for 90 days.

It aims to produce 195 millionaires and a total of 5,460 winners.

Also Read

Prizes range from N15,000 to N150,000 in daily and weekly draws, with grand jackpots of N1 million, N5 million, and N10 million.

Speaking on the impact of the promo, MTN Nigeria’s Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Karl Toriola, said: “We understand the evolving needs of our customers, especially in the current economic climate.

“The MTN Mega Billion Promo is our way of giving back, providing tangible value, and demonstrating our unwavering commitment to their financial well-being.

“We remain customer-first in everything we do.”

For Odejobi, the N5 million prize represents an unexpected and transformative blessing.

It highlights how small, routine actions like topping up airtime can lead to life-changing opportunities.

Her story is a vivid reminder that the MTN Mega Billion Promo is reaching ordinary Nigerians in extraordinary ways, turning everyday participants into instant millionaires.

Post Views: 10