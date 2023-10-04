Civil servant, tricycle rider docked for allegedly fighting in public

A civil servant and a tricycle rider were docked on Wednesday in a Grade I Area court in Karu, Abuja for allegedly fighting in public.

The police charged Peter Paul, 38 and Haruna Kabir, 37 with constituting nuisance.

The Prosecution Counsel, Olanrewaju Osho, told the court that Paul and Kabir engaged in a fight in the Karshi area of Abuja.

The offence, he said, contravened the provisions of Section 199 of the Penal Code.

The defendants pleaded not guilty to the offence.

The Judge, Umar Mayana, granted the defendants bail in the sum of N50, 000 with two sureties in like sum.

Mayana ordered that the sureties must live within the court jurisdiction, provide National I.D card and address verified by a court officer.

The judge adjourned the case until October 6 for mention.