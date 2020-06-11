The police on Thursday arraigned a 32-year-old civil servant, Nancy Tungkat, in a Life Camp Magistrates’ Court in Abuja over alleged criminal breach of trust.

Tungkat, who resides in Dutse, Abuja, is charged with two counts of criminal breach of trust and cheating.

The Prosecution Counsel, ASP Peter Ejike, told the court that the complainants, Oladipo Ojo and Donatus Nwauju, wrote a petition to the FCT Commissioner of Police on October 14, 2019.

Ejike said in the petition, the complainants alleged that the defendant defrauded them of N450,000 and N730,000.

He alleged that the defendant received the money with a promise to buy two cars that were to be auctioned at the Customary Court of Appeal, where the she works.

He alleged that after the defendant received the money, she absconded and failed to purchase the vehicles.

The Prosecutor said the offence contravenes the provisions of sections 312 and 322 of the Penal Code Law.

Tungkat, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Magistrate Chinyere Nwecheonwu admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N500,000 with one surety in like sum.

Nwecheonwu ordered that the surety must a civil servant on GL10, who must produce appointment and last promotion letters as well as office identification cards to the court registry.

She also ordered that the office of the surety must be verified by the court’s Registrar.

The Magistrate adjourned the matter until July 13 for hearing.